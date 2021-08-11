COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb in Park County.
On Wednesday afternoon, Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin announced there were 75 active cases of the virus.
Of those, 44 are Cody residents.
Additionally, 10 county residents are currently hospitalized, with Cody Regional Health having all eight of its COVID wing beds filled.
“Active cases and hospitalizations in Park County and Wyoming are the highest they have been since January,” Billin said. “Viral transmission is up significantly due to variant cases predominantly among the unvaccinated.”
Park County’s vaccination rate is 36.8%.
Billin said the county has moved to the color code of red in the Wyoming Department of Health’s database, indicating high transmission levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.