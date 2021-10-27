Park County’s Homeland Security Director was arrested on Sunday for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jack Tatum, 33, was taken into custody after being pulled over by Wyoming Highway Patrol around 9:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20-26 between Casper and Shoshoni. Tatum had his initial hearing on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In addition to being charged with a DWUI, Tatum is also facing charges for careless driving and having an open alcohol container in his vehicle.
He is no longer in custody at the Natrona County Detention Center after being given a $750 cash/surety bond.
Tatum is responsible for planning, directing and overseeing the activities and emergency operations for the county and ensuring that local emergency operations response agencies and the general public are prepared for any hazard or emergency. He has worked with the county since July 2019.
Although Tatum works under Park County Sheriff Scott Steward, he is not considered a law enforcement officer. Officers who are found guilty for a DWUI can be terminated from their position.
