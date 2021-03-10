Cody city council and planning and zoning meetings are becoming more accessible than ever.
Tuesday night, the city tested its new broadcast system, delivering live video to cable TVs and the city website.
The audio and video were both more clearer in the past, as it was streamed in high-definition to multiple media platforms.
IT manager Scott Kitchen said the new system is made up of multiple high-definition cameras and a suite of equipment for broadcasting.
Recordings are stored in redundant off-site data centers, and a content delivery network provides high accessibility for live-stream viewing.
People are now able to watch city council and planning and zoning meetings at:
• TCT cable television: channel 849
• Spectrum cable television: channel 190
• City of Cody website: cityofcody-wy.gov/100/Meeting-Videos
The plan is also to again air meetings on YouTube.-
