Beau Kidd, an interagency hotshot firefighter and north zone fire management officer for the Shoshone National Forest, has been put in many adverse fire fighting scenarios that could have been prevented with the proper foresight.
“I’ve been put in some really bad spots,” he said, “emotions run high.”
Kidd said when responders have to work in a zone where no mitigation work has taken place, they are working with a “blank sheet” and a minimal amount of time to perform the mitigation themselves.
Next summer, forest staff will be performing a major fuels project on the North Fork to prevent wildfire risks and fire response roadblocks. The proposed project is still in an early phase at the moment and likely won’t be finalized until late fall.
Much of the area adjacent to the North Fork corridor is designated as wilderness, with rugged drainages that make it difficult to fight wildland fires with anything but indirect suppression tactics that focus on man-made structures.
The 1,430-acre project will include mechanical removal of timber, dead and down logs, and undergrowth vegetation, to provide firefighters a safer working environment and increase the defensibility of areas. Work will take place on National Forest land stretching from near the Green Creek Trailhead, west to an area north of the Pahaska-Sunlight Trailhead. Kidd said most of the low-hanging wood will be cut with chainsaws, which will be stashed in burn piles that will be ignited during the winter.
“It’s pretty routine treatment,” he said.
The area of focus has experienced significant wildfires over the last 20 years due to multiple periods of disease and insect outbreaks that caused a high rate of dead timber. Amy Haas, timber management specialist for the north zone, said Douglas fir and bark beetles as well as spruce bug worms all have populations on the North Fork and, even with mitigation, “there’s no telling” what a wildfire would do because of the recent drought conditions. The Fishhawk Fire burned more than 11,000 acres on the North Fork in 2019.
“There’s still a threat out there, there’s still fuels that are very volatile,” Kidd said. “The intent of this is not only to treat the fuels that we have out there now, but to enable us opportunities to manage those fuels into the future.”
The fuels mitigation work will allow space for fire management while mitigating risks to firefighters engaged in indirect suppression, to be “proactive in protecting those values in the North Fork area,” Kidd said.
“From a fuels standpoint I’d say it’s very severe,” Kidd said.
Some of the project priorities and planned treatments include:
•Protection of recreational sites including guest lodges, recreational residences, campgrounds and other associated structures
•Protection of hydrology resources, including drinking water sources
•Response measures to address risk of invasive plant species spread
•Thinning overstocked areas
•Sanitation treatments
•Salvage treatments
Kidd said there will be several areas where mitigation takes place more than a mile up a drainage. In those places, only hand-work will take place to remove sediment flows that could cause a negative impact on water quality in the event of a fire.
Firebreaks are planned for Pagoda and Green creeks.
Haas said only two areas within the project have been identified as having potential for timber sales: the Buffalo Bill Cody Ranch and Absaroka Mountain Lodge.
“It’s going to be our flexibility as offering that as a product,” Kidd said.
Traditional logging will only take place in a few areas as well.
Cody resident Richard Becker said logging that took place in 2004 left large slash piles that were burned on the Nordic ski trails.
“It was horrendous,” he said.
Kidd said this would not take place.
Cabin owners are only allowed to cut wood 200 feet from the road with a firewood permit but are allowed to contact private arborists to treat trees that are threatening assets on their property. Keeping that wood on-site would also require a firewood permit.
Kidd said his agency will make as much effort as possible to inform cabin owners ahead of time that work is scheduled in their area. Work will be divided up by cabin groups or drainages.
The physical logging and arborist work will be bid out and opened up to a regional-state level.
Although the project is connected to the current Shoshone Land Management Plan that was finalized in 2015, staff will still take feedback from local constituents on the work. A public meeting was held Aug. 11 for this purpose in Wapiti.
“It’s called scoping for a reason,” Casey McQuiston, district ranger for the north zone of the Shoshone, said at the meeting. “We’re coming out to you, the community, the people who are likely going to be impacted most, to get some insights, feedback or thoughts. It doesn’t end here.”
Those with comments on the project can send them to SM.FS.shonfcomment@usda.gov or by mail to: Shoshone NF 2021 North Fork Fuels Reduction Project C/O Casey McQuiston, U.S. Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest, 203A Yellowstone Avenue Cody, WY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.