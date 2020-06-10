(AP) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation plans to close 10 highway rest areas to save money amid a budget crisis.
The closures starting June 15 will save about $800,000 a year, department officials said Friday.
The department is closing rest areas near Lusk on U.S. Highway 18; Guernsey on U.S. 26; Greybull on U.S. 14-16-20; Moorcroft on Interstate 90; Star Valley on U.S. 89; Ft. Steele on I-80; Sundance on I-90; Upton on U.S. 16; and Orin Junction and Chugwater, both on I-25.
The Wyoming Transportation Commission approved the closures in a special budget-related meeting May 27.
“Although these rest areas will close, motorists will still have access to facilities in neighboring communities,” department director Luke Reiner said in a statement. “Each of the rest areas that are closing are within a reasonable distance of a town that has facilities for the public.”
Wyoming faces a two-year budget deficit of $1 billion or more because of the coronavirus and less revenue from its fossil-fuel extraction industry.
Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday he wants state agencies to identify programs to cut and prepare for 20% spending cuts in the months ahead.
“This is a painful reality but a necessary step given our state’s fiscal situation,” Gordon said of the rest area closures in the Laramie Range and Medicine Bow Mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.