Roughly 45% of Cody Regional Health’s staff of about 620, not to mention certain contractors and others deemed to have enough contact with staff or patients, are at risk of being suspended from work in early December if they do not have at least one shot of a COVID vaccine or an approved exemption.
CRH CEO Doug McMillan sent out an email to all staff Friday to inform them of the ruling handed down Thursday by the Center of Medicare and Medicaid.
Hospitals that do not comply with the ruling would not be reimbursed by the federal government for Medicare and Medicaid patients, according to the release.
McMillan said Monday that roughly 70% of the hospital’s revenue comes from those payments per year.
“We’re going to adhere to it, we have to,” he said.
McMillan said while the hospital had decided not to mandate vaccinations for employees – unlike roughly 40% of hospitals nationwide, he said – they have encouraged it.
“We need to get more individuals vaccinated to get ahead of this pandemic,” he said.
Employee Health Nurse Laura Farnsworth said the hospital is holding vaccine clinics and there are already staff members who have not yet been vaccinated who have signed up.
McMillan said he has, however, heard from staff members who are refusing to get vaccinated. He said a working group at the hospital is drafting a policy to comply with the regulations, but said all of those staff and contractors deemed to be under the plan will not be permitted to work at the hospital or satellite sites if they do not have the first dose by Dec. 4.
He said those employees would not be terminated.
“We’ll continue to communicate to those impacted, addressing their questions,” McMillan said. “We’re concerned, losing one employee to the mandate concerns us.”
He said the hospital is already short-staffed and their best-case projection is they would lose 2-3% of employees, or up to 18 staff members.
The federal rule mandates vaccinations for all eligible staff at healthcare facilities who participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs to become fully vaccinated by Jan. 4.
In his email to employees Friday, McMillan said CRH will establish a process and policies to ensure compliance with the mandate which includes exemptions for staff with recognized medical conditions or sincerely held religious beliefs, observances or practices.
CRH will establish a process for staff to request either exemption and ensure that the requests are appropriately documented and evaluated. In instances where a staff member meets the requirement for an exemption and is therefore unvaccinated, CRH will develop a process in accordance with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines for reasonable accommodations and other potential interventions to mitigate transmission and spread of COVID-19.
Farnsworth said Monday that medical exemptions would be easier to determine, but they would work through all exemptions.
“We are aware this mandate is not good news for the many healthcare staff at CRH and across the country that have made the personal decision to not get vaccinated,” McMillan wrote. “I do not support the federal mandate as written, but CRH will be required to adhere to it.”
Park County Republican Party President Martin Kimmet responded to this news on Thursday saying, “If the hospitals close, the hospitals close,” expressing optimism there would be doctors traveling door-to-door to check on people.
He later clarified he doesn’t expect either CRH or Powell Valley Healthcare to actually close.
A policy on the mandate will be presented to the West Park Hospital Board members for approval.
Board members, McMillan said Monday, are also included in the mandate.
(Leo Wolfson contributed to this report)
