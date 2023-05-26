The Cody Planning and Zoning board will now be holding a public hearing June 15 at 6 p.m. in the Cody Auditorium to review The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Cody Temple proposed for a location off Skyline Drive.
In the church’s resubmitted application, some of the concerns expressed by those in the community in opposition to the temple – such as traffic, lighting, interference with views and incompatibility with the city’s master plan – were addressed.
On May 24, the church resubmitted applications for a conditional use permit to construct a temple and ancillary building as well as a special exemption request to exceed the 30-feet height limit of the zoning district for the temple’s spire.
The hearing, originally scheduled for May 24, was canceled after the church withdrew its applications two days before the scheduled meeting. Jeremy Bastow, of Haskell Architecture & Engineering, had sent an email to the city announcing the church’s intention to withdraw the applications.
Joey Krueger of Haskell wrote in a letter attached to the resubmitted application that a traffic study of the area proposed for the temple’s location — completed in April of last year — “shows both adequate roadway capacity to accommodate projected traffic as well as intersections performing within an acceptable level of service in all scenarios.”
Neighbors have expressed concern about how the increased flow of traffic would negatively affect the area.
Krueger also wrote that a lighting study would “demonstrate efforts to minimize potential lighting impacts to the surrounding area from the exterior lumination of the temple.”
Some residents have taken issue with a building that would be illuminated at night.
“The entire site is expected to be brightly lit all night, every night, regardless of residents’ desire for dark-sky nights around Cody,” Carla Egelhoff wrote in a letter to the editor. Another concern from neighbors was the temple would detract from the mountain views and scenery of the area.
Krueger wrote that, “the temple site will be designed with the utmost attention paid to aesthetics of the building and grounds.
“Site development will aim to preserve views of the surrounding mountains from planned viewpoints on the property.”
Krueger also said the temple would align with the Cody Master Plan.
Terry Skinner and Egelhoff said in their letters to the editor that the temple was outside the guidelines of the Cody Master Plan.
Krueger said the plan “specifically lists a goal of maintaining the character of a western small town lifestyle.
“Elements of this lifestyle listed in the master plan include a community image attentive to details and aesthetics, quality landscaping and quality architecture, all of which the temple site will contribute to with appropriately designed and maintained facilities and grounds.”
Regarding neighbors’ concern with the temple spire — that it does not conform to the rural residential zoning guidelines — Krueger wrote, “As it sits at the center of the building ... the visual impact of this vertical element is minimized.”
He added that, “ a conditional use and special exemption for height to construct a house of worship does not conflict with the future land uses as laid out in the Cody Master Plan.”
According to the city of Cody’s website, all comments originally submitted for the May 24 hearing will be incorporated in the June hearing.
But, the public now has until June 8 to submit further input.
Written comments can be emailed to todds@codywy.gov, hand-delivered to City Hall or mailed to P.O. Box 2200.
Comments can also be presented in person at the public hearing.
For more information or to view the resubmitted applications, visit www.codywy.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=473.
