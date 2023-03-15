Pickleball
The pickleball courts being constructed near the Rec Center are almost completed. The only steps left are constructing a sidewalk between the courts and the road, surfacing the courts and installing windscreens.

 Morgan Phillips

The pickleball courts currently being built near the Rec Center may be completed by May of this year, but that will depend on the weather.

