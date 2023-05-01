The Park County Travel Council allocated $7,775 in event sponsorship dollars to a variety of events — from the Cody Shootout soccer tournament to Powell’s Sample the Season holiday event — during its April 20 meeting.
Dollars were allocated from the current fiscal year’s budget for events happening before June 30. All events after July 1 will be funded out of the organization’s upcoming FY24 budget.
The board allocated $2,000 to the shootout tournament on May 5 and 7 in Cody, which will bring roughly 1,200 young soccer players and their parents to the community. The annual club soccer tournament attracts regional soccer teams from both Wyoming and Montana, event organizer Meghan Asay said.
“For the 2023 Cody Shootout, we have a record number of teams registered to play in the weekend-long event,” she wrote in a letter to the travel council. “We are expecting 86 teams, which roughly equates to 860 kids participating in the tournament.”
PCTC Director Ryan Hauck said he expected event organizers would use the dollars to pay for necessary referees and fields for tournament use.
The council allocated $2,000 for Powell holiday events, including Sample the Season on Nov. 16 and Christmas Fest on Dec. 1 and 2.
Sample the Season is an evening open house where participants stroll through local businesses while sampling holiday treats. Christmas Fest comprises a variety of events including cocoa and caroling on Dec. 1 and a lighted parade on Dec. 2. The grant applicant, Katie Stensing with the Plaza Diane Center for the Arts, said she expects to draw in roughly 4,000 attendees across the three days of events.
All PCTC funds will go toward advertising the events.
The PCTC also granted $1,825 in advertising for another Plaza Diane event, the Plaza Palooza Summer Arts Festival on Aug. 12.
The event will include live music throughout the day, along with an art show, interactive art projects for kids, and art and food vendors. Stensing expects roughly 750 individuals will attend.
A final Plaza Diane event — the Plaza@5:30 music series — was granted $1,250 for advertising-related expenses.
Plaza@5:30 is a live music event that will happen on Thursdays from June 1 to July 6 at Plaza Diane’s outdoor stage. Artists lined up for this year include Josh Westerhold, Will Nutt and Dulcet River Band.
Stensing said she expects roughly 800 attendees for the concerts.
Similarly, the PCTC approved a $700 grant for the 2023 Concerts in the Park, sponsored by the City of Cody’s Parks and Recreation department. The dollars will fund radio advertising for the concerts.
The concert series will be held at Cody City Park each Thursday from July 6 to Aug. 24. Over 800 attendees are expected for the concerts, according to the city’s application.
There was only one funding application considered on April 20 that was not ultimately granted. Ryan Brown asked for $2,000 to promote a new event called “Brave the Court” featuring Animal Planet celebrity Coyote Peterson. The inaugural event, scheduled for June 29 at the Cody Rec Center, is a one-on-one basketball tournament for teens between the ages of 14 and 18.
Travel council member Emily Swett expressed concern about how Brown had not provided documentation of how he had spent previous travel council dollars, and wondered whether the dollars had actually gone to marketing as intended.
Board member John Wetzel suggested tabling the allocation for a month in the hopes of getting more detailed information from Brown about how the funding would be used.
