RAWLINS (WNE) – The Wyoming Senior Olympics Board of Directors recently hired the organization’s first executive director.
Schinkel will assist the board of directors with both the summer and winter Wyoming Senior Games.
Cheyenne resident Bill Stone, who has been WSO president since 2010, said he is excited to see the WSO take the step to hire an executive director to help promote the Senior Olympics and healthy lifestyles.
“We could not have picked a more qualified executive director if we tried,” Stone said. “I have total confidence in her and the rest of the board and am very excited as the WSO moves forward.”
Schinkel retired in 2002 from the Wyoming Air National Guard and is retired from the U.S. Air Force. She is well known within the Rawlins community as the former aquatics director for Carbon County Schools. She also coached a variety of sports until her retirement in 2018.
Those athletes competing in the winter and summer swimming events know Schinkel. She excels not only in swimming, but also the triathlon. In the most recent National Senior Games held in 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M., Schinkel competed in eight swimming events, earning gold medals for the 200-yard freestyle relay and 200-yard medley relay. Schinkel also earned sixth place in the triathlon.
