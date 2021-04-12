UW football recruit shot, killed
CASPER (WNE) – A member of Wyoming’s 2021 football recruiting class was shot and killed at a Dallas-area hotel over the weekend.
Police responded to a shooting call at approximately 1:35 a.m. Central Time on Sunday at the Hawthorn Suites near the Dallas Love Field Airport, where they learned Tony Evans Jr. had been shot inside room 221. Evans was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead, according to the Dallas Police Department.
Evans was 17 years old.
The Dallas Morning News, which first reported the incident, said there was another victim in stable condition. Police did not identify that person.
No one was immediately taken into custody, and the motive for the homicide remains unknown.
In a statement, the UW football program said it was “saddened” to learn the news of Evans’ death.
“Our hearts are with the Evans family as they go through this incredibly difficult time,” said UW coach Craig Bohl, who was on Tulsa’s coaching staff when Evans’ father played for the Golden Hurricane in the 1980s. “We are so sad to hear of Tony’s passing. We have been in contact with Tony’s family and are here to support them in any way we can.”
Evans signed with UW in February. A wide receiver for Lancaster (Texas) High, Evans was high school teammates with another UW signee, DQ James.
Man sentenced on multiple felonies
CHEYENNE (WNE) – A man charged with multiple felonies, including sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated burglary with a weapon, pleaded no contest Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court.
Charged in four separate cases, David Isaac Rutherford entered no-contest pleas to felony sexual exploitation of a child (using a child to make pornography), felony aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, felony stalking (probation violation) and two felony counts of interference with a peace officer with injury, as part of a stipulated plea agreement.
Additional charges – felony burglary, two counts of felony interference with a peace officer with injury, 21 counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child (possessing child pornography), and misdemeanor charges of property destruction and violation of a stalking protection order – will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the agreement.
If the agreement is followed at sentencing, Rutherford would receive five years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of eight to 12 years in prison.
In the child sexual exploitation case, a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy found 22 pornographic images of an underage girl on Rutherford’s cellphone while investigating a stalking case against him. The girl said she was 17 when the photos were taken, while Rutherford was 18, according to court documents.
In the aggravated burglary case, a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy determined Rutherford had broken into two campers at the Terry Bison Ranch dry storage area and taken several items, including a handgun.
COVID variants appear in Sweetwater County
GREEN RIVER (WNE) – “It was just a matter of time,” Dr. Jean Stachon, the county’s health officer, said about when variants of the novel coronavirus would appear in Sweetwater County.
Currently, 12 of Wyoming’s 23 counties have variants circulating within their boundaries. Two variants, originally discovered in California, have appeared amongst the COVID-19 infections recorded in Sweetwater County.
They appear to have been circulating for some time.
Stachon said one of the variants was first detected in a sample from late February, raising the possibility that the variant was in Sweetwater County before that sample was collected.
Stachon said the issue came from the tests being conducted by Curative, a private company running COVID-19 tests, only working to detect if the virus was present in the sample, not testing if the virus detected had different genetic markers than the original virus – something the state health department’s testing includes.
Stachon said the variation is not considered of “high consequence,” meaning there isn’t concern that the vaccines available are not effective against the strain.
So far, she said information collected about the two variations indicate it is about 20% more transmissible than the original virus, with data about how lethal it is compared to the original not available.
Additionally, transmission within the county remains higher than much of the state, with Sweetwater County joining Teton, Fremont and Lincoln counties in the “moderate-high” transmission level, meaning there are between 101-201 cases per 100,000 population and a 8-10% test positivity rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.