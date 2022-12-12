Some big changes to the existing preference point system for hunting moose and bighorn sheep could be coming soon in proposed legislation, in a move that members of the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce hope will give sportsmen their best chance of harvesting the rare animals.
“At least with this bonus point system, it’s all random,” said Duaine Hagen, Park County landowner and task force member. “Even if you only have one bonus point, you could still be the lucky son of a gun to draw that license. But if you know you’re not going to draw until you’re maybe 45, 50 or 60 years old (as it is under the current preference point system), there is not a lot of hope there (especially for young hunters). That’s what I really want people to think about when we talk about this bill: It will give everybody a chance.”
The Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce is a group of 18 individuals convened by Gov. Mark Gordon to study top-priority wildlife policy issues related to the allocation of hunting opportunity and sportsperson access. Members of the group met in Cody on Dec. 8 — at the invitation of Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody — to talk about their latest piece of proposed legislation, known as the Hunting Licenses Weighted Bonus Point System.
Under the current system administered by Wyoming Game and Fish, preference points are sold to hunters each year. In the annual drawing of moose and sheep licenses, 75% of available licenses are allocated to the preference point drawing, and those with the highest number of preference points are more likely to receive a license.
The remaining 25% of available licenses is allocated in a random drawing intended to provide everyone who applies a chance of drawing a license, regardless of their preference point total, said Campbell County Commissioner and task force member Rusty Bell.
Preference points were intended as a way to improve a hunter’s odds of eventually drawing a license in a hard-to-draw hunt area. Sadly, this isn’t how it usually works, Bell said, due to the limited number of moose and sheep and increasing numbers of interested hunters.
“When the preference point system was set up 27 or 28 years ago … the system looked like it worked,” he said. “But at that point, we were giving out 360 sheep tags and about 1,300 moose tags. Now, we’re giving out 180 sheep tags and roughly 300 to 350 moose tags,”
Thus, the recommendation from the task force is to transform the preference point system into a “weighted bonus point system,” Bell said. The proposed drawing would be completely random, but those who have been in the system the longest will be entered into the drawing more times.
Those who currently have preference points would see those points converted into bonus points and squared, he said. So if a hunter currently has 10 preference points, they would actually have 100 chances in the drawing.
Laramie County sportsman and task force member Joe Schaffer said no solution would guarantee any Wyoming resident a chance to hunt a sheep or moose, but after months of modeling potential solutions, the weighted system has the most favorable probability.
“The odds aren’t good, regardless of what we do,” he said. “But in the bonus points squared model, your probability of drawing in your hunting lifetime is about 21% for a sheep and about 24% for a moose. So long term, this option probably provides the greatest odds.”
The weighted bonus point system is used successfully by the states of Nevada, South Dakota and Montana, Schaffer said.
The bill currently has an effective date of 2027, Bell said, in order to give those who have spent their lifetimes building up preference points a chance to use them before the shift.
While the proposed legislation makes strides toward increasing hunter opportunity, Schaffer said the only long-term solution to the problem is to focus on habitat development and increasing statewide moose and sheep populations.
“The best thing we can do to improve everybody’s chances is increase the resources on the ground,” he said. “A lot of our conversations, like bonus points, are about equity: How do you create the most equitable approach to distributing this scarce resource amongst all these people? But people need to keep in mind that, when we talk about these issues, we need to be talking as much about the scarcity issue as we’re talking about the equity issue.”
When the Legislature convenes Jan. 10, the bill will be considered first by the Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee, which is being chaired this year by Rep. Newsome.
She said the makeup of the committee has changed significantly post-election — only two members of the prior nine-member committee remain — and there’s no guarantee the bill will even pass the committee and make it to the floor of the Senate for discussion and debate.
“It’s a whole different committee than passed it (during the interim session this summer),” Newsome said. “I really have no sense of how things will go.”
The proposed bill can be read at wyoleg.gov/InterimCommittee/2022/06-2022083023LSO-0138v0.4.pdf.
Additional information about the proposal, including input collected throughout the task force’s public comment process, can be found on the task force’s website at sites.google.com/wyo.gov/wyomingwildlifetaskforce/home?pli=1.
