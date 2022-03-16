With gas prices still above $4 a gallon for basic unleaded, Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker said the department is expecting an increase in attempts to siphon gas from vehicles.
“I would remind the public and business owners that as the price of fuel continues to rise to record levels at a pace not seen in decades, we will surely see an increase of theft of fuel from vehicles,” Baker said. “I would encourage vehicle owners and businesses with fleets to take extra steps to protect their vehicles from gas thefts.”
Automotive parts shops usually sell locking gas caps for vehicles, and many newer cars and trucks require unlocking the gas cap from inside, meaning locking the vehicle could prevent theft.
Baker also has a warning for gas station owners, even though a classic way of stealing gas has become rare.
“Gas ‘drive-offs’ from gas stations have virtually been eliminated with the payment technology at the pump, however stolen credit cards will be used more often for the purchase of fuel,” Baker said. “We may also see fuel transportation services and carriers experiencing highjackings of fuel transportation rigs.”
