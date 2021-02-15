New funding from the latest federal coronavirus relief bill will give college students some additional funding for the spring semester.
Northwest College announced Wednesday morning it would begin reviewing student eligibility for grant funding through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 on Feb. 16.
Students do not have to make separate applications for the grant. College staff will be reviewing each students’ eligibility through financial aid assessments, including assessed need, enrollment status, or participation in programs such as GEAR UP or TRiO, outreach programs for underrepresented or disadvantaged groups of students.
To be eligible, students must:
• Be enrolled in a degree program and courses for credit
• Completed and filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) with NWC
• Meet the definition of a U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen as determined by FAFSA
For more information, contact the NWC Financial Aid Office at 307-754-6158 or financialaid@nwc.edu.
