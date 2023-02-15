From new signage to beautification projects to free Wi-Fi in the downtowns of Cody, Powell and Meeteetse, the Park County Travel Council has big plans for $600,000 in funding from the Wyoming Office of Tourism’s Destination Development Program.
The Destination Development Program “is a vehicle for elevating a community’s visitor economy through strategic planning and additional resources,” said Diane Shober, executive director of the Wyoming Office of Tourism.
The program was created following the successful passage of a statewide lodging tax in early 2020, she said. Dollars cannot be used for regularly budgeted items, and tourism boards are “encouraged to invest these funds for projects in which your local lodging tax dollars cannot be expended or for new and expanded programs,” Shober said
Ryan Hauck, executive director of the Park County Travel Council, said the Destination Development Program “provides us with an incredible amount of freedom to pursue needed projects that we just couldn’t fund until now.”
A travel council committee recommended six potential ways to spend the dollars, Hauck said. The travel council is still awaiting cost estimates on many of these proposed projects, and plans may change based on affordability.
The first project is “cohesive signage” throughout Park County including in downtown Cody, Powell and Meeteetse as well as in historic areas and at major trailheads, he said.
“This is something I’ve wanted to tackle since the day I started,” Hauck said. “Park County is first in a lot of things, but not when it comes to signage. Good signage has been proven to keep people in a destination longer. If people feel like they can easily navigate and get around your destination, that makes all the difference, and right now, we don’t have that.”
Next, the travel council wants to undertake a study to determine how Park County can enhance its wintertime outdoor recreation assets, he said.
“In wintertime, most of our attractions, hotels and restaurants close down,” Hauck said. “What brings people here in the winter is our world-class outdoor recreation. So we need to make sure we’re making it the best it can possibly be, and that’s what the study will help us with.”
The third project will involve beautification and mural projects in the downtowns of Meeteetse, Powell and Cody, he said.
“We’ve had numerous local groups come to us in the past about doing these sorts of projects, but it wasn’t something we could use our lodging tax dollars for,” Hauck said. “So this allows us to proceed with something the community seems interested in.”
The fourth project will involve developing a “signature event” that can be held over the Labor Day weekend, which is traditionally a tourism low-point for the county, he said.
“Here in Park County, we have some of the highest highs in the state when it comes to tourism, but we have some serious ebbs and flows as well,” Hauck said. “One of our lowest spots is Labor Day weekend because families have gone home and the older folks haven’t come out yet. So it’s really the perfect time to hold an event to showcase our destination and increase visitor traffic.”
Another major project will involve installing free Wi-Fi service in the downtowns of Cody, Powell and Meeteetse, he said.
“Right now, during peak season, people lose service constantly,” Hauck said. “There’s just too much demand. So having free Wi-Fi downtown would allow constant, uninterrupted service for both visitors and residents, and it would also help us collect some visitor data and information.”
The final project is the launch of a $200,000 grant program for “shovel-ready projects that would positively affect the tourism industry and the residents of Park County,” he said. The grant program is open to all organizations with ideas for improving the community, including for-profit companies, nonprofit entities and local, county and tribal governments. Individual grants will range in size from $10,000 to $70,000.
The travel council will begin accepting grant applications Feb. 16, Hauck said.
The travel council has until June 30, 2024, to spend the $600,000 in Destination Development dollars, Hauck said.
