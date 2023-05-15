The Yellowstone Regional Airport is expecting a net general fund income of around $72,000 in the coming fiscal year, according to a fiscal 2024 budget approved unanimously by the board at its May 10 meeting.

JGuelde
Jim Guelde

Is this a joke? YRA is counting $3,550,000 Bidenbucks as “Income”? How about some journalistic honesty and call it what it is… debt… debt… debt… that some future taxpayer is going to be hung up by the heels and forced to repay. I guess I shouldn’t complain too much though. After all, Ukraine has cut a $135,000,000,000 fat hog out of the American barnyard and is hollering for another go. Dam the balance sheets, full speed ahead!

