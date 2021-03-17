The Cody KOA is expanding.
Tuesday night, the Cody City Council unanimously approved a site plan recommended the week before by the planning and zoning board. The proposal adds 23 new deluxe RV spaces to the campground on the Greybull Highway.
It comes in the wake of a busy year for the campground as many people flocked from more urban areas.
The RV park manager said Tuesday night they’re already booked for the Fourth of July.
The new spaces, on a formerly vacant plot of land adjacent to the current site, include concrete patios, fire pits, rock landscaping and utility connections.
The city will also extend water to the KOA, which has been on rural water.
10th Street exemption
At the Feb. 23 P&Z meeting members approved a special exemption request for a 10th Street property owner to construct two new dwellings, one attached to the main house. The request had been tabled at a prior meeting after neighbors spoke out against the plan.
The property owner amended the plan to allow for the 10-foot rear setback to be met for the unit to be attached to the house.
The detached dwelling will be 2 feet from the alley property line and six feet from the main house. The approval also includes four on-site parking spaces.
Owner Sarah Clark said she had talked with neighbors again about her plan for further changes.
