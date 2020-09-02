School is finally back in session, and just about everyone seems happy about that fact.
“The staff have been very positive,” Cody High School Principal Jeremiah Johnston said of teachers. “Our staff went into public education to teach students face-to-face.”
Here’s what some Cody teachers had to say about their “new normal.”
Amy Preston, Title I teacher, Eastside School
“I’m super excited to be back. The sudden closure last year took us all by surprise.”
“I’m not as worried about the virus. I’m more worried about disruption for the kids.”
“We’re doing our best to make things fun. We all have to adapt to the changes. Fun will look different for a while.”
Dean Olenik, science teacher, Cody High School
“I was impressed [Monday] with kids masking up and doing what they are supposed to do. If you let kids know what the expectations are, they will always rise to expectations.”
“I have a lot of teacher buddies around the country. I’m the only one doing full-time in-class teaching.”
“In general, I think for everybody it’s a big sigh of relief to be back into some sense of normalcy.”
“One thing I’m excited about too – being a science teacher and having the ability to talk about how science works, I can talk about how we’re using science to try to find the best way through an unusual situation.”
Jennisen Lucas, district librarian
“I’m feeling very glad we have our kids back. ... Working with kids is one of the best parts of the job.”
“Kids need to be here. They need that companionship. They need a teacher that is not their mother, at least my kid does.”
Sarah Call, special education teacher, CHS
“I realized [Monday] night that I feel a sense of normalcy, of being in a routine that we’re all supposed to do. That was a good feeling because everything has felt out of whack since March.”
“We’re going to be like this for a while, I don’t see an end in sight to this for a while. This is how we’re going to keep schools open.”
“This summer when I would see students in public, we couldn’t talk enough. We were just excited to see each other and have a conversation.”
“[Being back] has been better than I thought it would be.”
Mark Landerman, business teacher, CHS
“[Monday] I showed up wearing a hazmat suit, goggles and rubber gloves. I wanted to let those kids know that whatever it takes to get back here, we will do.”
“It seems like anything is a political issue these days. Going back to school shouldn’t involve that. It should be all about the kids. We’re trying to learn.”
“We had to get rid of our microwaves and coffee makers. That’s kind of an inconvenience, but as long as we get to be there and teach the kids face-to-face, I’m totally okay with a few inconveniences.”
“I’m kind of worried about how long we get to be here. I want to be finish out the year.”
Parents happy for children to be back
Parents dropped off tearful kindergartners at Eastside Elementary on the coldest morning Cody has seen in a while when the school year started Monday.
“We’re excited to have them go back,” said Ryan Bock, father of two boys at Eastside. “I think the teachers have really done a good job planning. There’s always going to be uncertainty. We’ve got to be fluid.”
For the most part, though, parents aren’t too worried about the school year.
“I think [coronavirus] is overrated but it’s okay,” said Rebecca Johnson, mother of an Eastside student and two Cody High School students. “I’m just glad they’re letting them in. My son needs to get out of the house, he needs that social experience with kids his own age.”
In general, parents seem just as ready for their kids to be back in school as the kids are to start.
“I feel fine with the kids going back,” said Monica Elton, the mother of an Eastside kindergartner. “I’m excited to have them back in school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.