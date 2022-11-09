Republican incumbent candidates for House Districts 28 and 50 faced little competition from their challengers during the general election.
According to unofficial general election results, Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, won her race for HD 50 with 3,410 votes, 81.76% of the total ballots cast. Her Libertarian challenger Carrie Satterwhite received 702 votes or 17.47% of the total ballots cast. There were 28 write-in votes.
Rodriguez-Williams previously told the Enterprise that addressing crossover voting and providing property tax relief for residents were among her top priorities if re-elected.
Like Rodriguez-Williams, Rep. John Winter, R-Thermopolis, had little trouble retaining his seat in HD 28. He received 654 votes, or 82.31% of the total ballots cast. His Democratic challenger Kimberly Bartlett earned 143 votes or 16.94% of the total ballots cast. There were five write-in votes in the race.
Winter previously told the Enterprise that providing property tax relief for residents would be among his top priorities if re-elected. Another priority will be continuing to upgrade Hot Springs State Park.
Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, ran unopposed for her seat in HD 24, but still only received 82.52% of the ballots cast or 2,808 votes. A total of 595 write-in votes was submitted in the race.
Steward, Overfield, Thiel elected to county commissioners’ board
The Park County commissioners’ race was a repeat of the primaries with incumbents Dossie Overfield, Lloyd Thiel and newcomer Scott Steward earning seats on the board.
Steward, the current Park County sheriff, received the most support, with 9,096 votes and 31.90% of the total ballots cast.
Steward previously told the Enterprise he would focus on budgeting for every county department, and said he looked forward to tackling the many land-use issues related to subdivisions and population growth in the county.
Overfield, the current board chair, who is entering her second term, received 7,933 votes and 27.82% of the total ballots cast.
Overfield previously told the Enterprise she would prioritize providing and maintaining open spaces and access to public lands, along with concluding work on the county’s land use plan.
Thiel, also entering his second term, received 7,435 votes and 26.08% of the total ballots cast.
Thiel previously told the Enterprise he was seeking a second term in order to see the county’s land-use plan, currently in development, through to fruition, and to implement the needed regulatory changes afterwards.
All three winning candidates were Republican. Libertarian challenger Thomas Ehlers received 2,907 votes for 10.20% of the total ballots cast.
Cook, Steward elected to fire board in tight races
In a pair of very tight races, Barry “Slim” Cook and Jeff Steward were elected to the board of Park County First District #2.
Cook, a volunteer firefighter for the district since age 17, won his seat as Director 1 on the board with 520 votes. His competitor Troy Jones received 504 votes. There were three write-ins.
Cook ran on a platform of increasing the department’s volunteer base and seeking unique ways to bring new funding into the district.
Steward, an incumbent board member seeking his second term, won his seat as Director 3 on the board with 362 votes. His competitor Rick Fleming received 350. There were five write-ins.
Steward previously told the Enterprise that his primary priority is to “make sure everything is protected for the future.” This includes keeping equipment up-to-date and wisely managing finances in order to guarantee the work of the district can continue for years to come.
Geographically, Fire District #2 is one of the largest in the nation, encompassing 3,200 square miles surrounding the city of Cody.
As such, the district is divided into regions, and each member of the district board represents a particular section of the district. Director 3 is responsible for the area north of the Shoshone River, including the Sunlight and Crandall, while District 1 encompasses the majority of the city of Cody.
