UPDATE 11:10 a.m.: The road has been reopened.
A motorcycle vs. deer crash on the North Fork Highway has slowed traffic. As of 10:39 a.m. on Monday emergency personnel have responded to the crash west of Wapiti and have reduced highway traffic to one lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.