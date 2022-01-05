Cody and Wapiti firefighters worked for three hours early Monday morning putting out a fire at a house in Wapiti.
Park County Fire District No. 2 Administrator Jerry Parker said while firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading, the blaze that began as a chimney fire destroyed the roof of the house.
“It pretty much totalled the house,” he said.
Seven units and 24 firefighters responded to the home on Laurel Drive after the call went out at 1 a.m., and they didn’t leave until 4 a.m.
It was the second chimney fire in two days – firefighters had put one out Sunday at another house as well – as temperatures stayed low all day.
With the winter having only just begun, Parker shared advice for those using wood to heat homes.
“Keep your chimneys clean,” he said. “Don’t let the creosote build up.”
JD Lundberg, who was renting the house with his family, said the firefighters responded quickly despite the bitter cold, and the community stepped up to help.
