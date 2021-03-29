MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS - The National Park Service encourages public comment on an environmental assessment about a proposal to improve telecommunication services in developed areas of Yellowstone National Park. The proposal would also give the Park the opportunity to remove obsolete telecommunication systems currently on mountaintops and in the backcountry as underground fiber within the road corridor becomes operational.
The Park prepared the EA to evaluate potential impacts and determine if the Park should authorize a right-of-way permit. The proposed action would allow for the installation of fiber optic cable along existing park roads. If approved, the application from Diamond Communications would allow the company to:
• Install fiber optic cable along 187 miles of park roads
• Use appropriate equipment e.g., rubber-tracked vehicles, to install the conduit underground within the existing road corridor, immediately adjacent to and/or directly into the roadbed
• Temporary and localized traffic delays up to 30 minutes and speed reductions in work areas from April until early November for three consecutive years.
• Remove five microwave radio reflectors that were installed in the Park’s backcountry around 1980. Removal could begin in the near future as the cable becomes operational.
Currently, these reflectors are an essential component of the Park’s microwave radio telecommunication system.
Each reflector is about 28 feet high and 24 feet wide.
The existing microwave radio system is the only means of telecommunication (telephone, 911 and computer networks) in the Park interior.
Broadband over fiber optic cable could replace the obsolete microwave system.
It is estimated that 8% of the Park is currently covered by cellular.
The proposal would not expand authorized cellular phone coverage areas in the Park but would substantially improve coverage quality in existing developed areas.
This proposal is consistent with Yellowstone National Park’s Wireless Communications Services Plan.
No new cellular towers would be installed under this proposal and Diamond Communications would pay for all up-front construction costs.
Once installed, the park could subscribe to the broadband services.
Commercial telecommunication systems can be considered a utility and, like other utilities, are authorized on NPS lands using the right-of-way permit process.
The proposal addresses the following Park issues:
Bandwidth on the existing microwave radio system is inadequate and no longer meets the park’s needs for business operations, employee communications, and emergency communications and operations.
Due to extremely remote duty stations, recruitment and retention for both the NPS and its business partners is severely affected by a lack of consistent and reliable connectivity.
If this proposal is approved, the benefits to NPS staff, partners and visitors would include: improved telephone, cellphone, park computer networks and broadband internet services that could meet critical park operations, safety and emergency services and visitor information needs and expectations in developed areas.
Comments must be received by April 21. Comments may be submitted online at parkplanning.nps.gov/fiberEA or by mail. Mail comments to: Compliance Office, Attention: Fiber Optic Project, P.O. Box 168, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming 82190.
A final decision is expected in summer 2021.
Comments will not be accepted by fax, email, or by any other means.
Comments in any format submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted.
Before including your address, phone number, email or other personal information, be aware that your entire comment – including your personally identifiable information – may be made public at any time. You may ask the Park to withhold your personally identifiable information from public review, but staff cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.
The proposed project is an undertaking as outlined under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. Staff welcome comments about historic properties or other cultural resources that fall within the project area.
In addition to NHPA, the park is also completing compliance that includes the Endangered Species Act, and other applicable laws and policies for this project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.