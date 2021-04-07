Park County’s labor force has grown since last year, but so has the number of people looking for work.
In February the unemployment rate rose from 6.2% to 6.5%. Last year in February the rate was 5.7%.
Almost as many county residents were employed as last year, but there were more than 100 additional people in the labor force as of February.
The increase in unempoyment followed the statewide trend, although Park County remains above the state rate of 5.3% for February, up from 5.1% in January.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate remains much lower than the U.S. unemployment rate of 6.2%.
From January to February, unemployment rates increased in 15 counties, remained unchanged in three counties and decreased in five counties. The largest increases occurred in Johnson County (up from 6.0% to 6.7%) and Weston County (up from 3.9% to 4.6%). Jobless rates fell slightly in Washakie (down from 5.6% to 5.4%), Sweetwater (down from 7.8% to 7.6%), and Niobrara (down from 5.3% to 5.1%) counties.
Unemployment rates increased from 2020 levels in 22 of Wyoming’s 23 counties. The largest increases occurred in Converse (up from 3.7% to 7.4%), Natrona (up from 5.2% to 8.9%), Campbell (up from 4.4% to 7.5%), and Uinta (up from 5.0% to 7.1%) counties. Washakie County’s unemployment rate fell slightly, decreasing from 5.7% to 5.4%.
The highest unemployment rates in February were found in Natrona County at 8.9%, Sublette County at 8.8% and Sweetwater County at 7.6%. The lowest rates were reported in Teton County at 4.4%, Albany County at 4.5% and Crook County at 4.5%.
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) decreased from 281,800 in February 2020 to 266,400 in February 2021, a decline of 15,400 jobs (5.5%).
