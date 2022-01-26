Two opposing sides are attempting to come together as more clarity has developed about a fence that went up as part of a 228-acre Cody Shooting Complex expansion granted last April, believed by some to have cut off access to public Bureau of Reclamation lands.
Otis Smith, president of the shooting complex, said he fenced off the south and west boundaries of the facility to protect the public from an area where shooting is occurring. But it was stated multiple times in the final environmental assessment for the expansion, as well as understood by a number of different parties, that a public easement would be granted for a two-track road traveling along a western ridgeline overlooking and inside the property. This ridge road is now closed off by the fence.
“Park County committed to keeping the ridge access road on the east side of Dry Creek open to public use,” the BLM’s EA stated. “It is the desire of the CSC to keep the area as natural as possible, public safety would be addressed with berms.”
These berms were constructed with the help of the county, but Smith said they are still not enough to guarantee bullets will not get past the barrier, even with sand added to the top to cover up rocks that could send a bullet ricocheting. The ridge road comes in a direct line of fire, as close as 800 yards away, from the shooting point of one of the rifle ranges.
The berms and warning signs were the only two safety measures mentioned in the EA.
Park County Commissioner Lloyd Thiel and County Attorney Bryan Skoric went out to the complex and inspected the fence line on Friday, coming to the conclusion, Thiel said, there is a “safety concern” at play.
“Somebody could be sitting there and messing with their rifle and it’d go off,” Smith said. “Somebody up … (on the road), they don’t really care.”
Smith said he had been open to having no closure gate if the BLM would agree to remove the shooting complex from having any responsibility in the event someone were to get shot by an errant bullet, but he said the BLM staff would not approve that.
In the final contract deeding the property from the federal government to Park County, which in turn leases the land to the shooting complex at a symbolic rate, it was never stated that an easement would be granted. The EA states it would be Park County’s responsibility to list specific details regarding the access roads and the construction of any new ranges in its lease with the shooting complex.
Due to where Smith had the fencing placed, the ridge road is no longer publicly accessible. Smith said he had the fence placed where he did, varying in lengths of more than 100 feet outside the property line to inside the Complex’s property at points, because it would have been much more expensive to have it placed on the northwest-facing hillside where the actual property line exists.
“It would be ridiculous hanging off the side to put a fence up,” Smith said.
The $47,000 fence was paid for with a $50,000 grant through the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act, which Thiel said was predicated on the county’s receiving the title for the land.
“We’ve jumped through hoops for 30 years and we finally got it,” Smith said. “Let’s just assume I bought a piece of property and people have been using it for years, for using it for whatever they want to do, and then I put a fence up because I just bought this piece of property, and the people have the nerve to say, ‘you can’t put that fence up there.’”
Members of the outdoor and recreational communities have spoken out to the Park County commissioners voicing their opposition to the road closure.
“As soon as people see they are losing public access they have complaints from every direction even if they don’t know nothing about it,” Thiel said.
Due to a miscommunication at the county, the complex’s new boundaries were not patented into the county record with the assessor’s office until last Friday, months after the fencing work took place.
“Before the conflict was brought to our attention it was never mapped anywhere,” Thiel said.
Principle vs. practice
Although there was some verbal agreement about the public easement at a 2019 meeting discussing the expansion, multiple sources said there likely was some miscommunication as to which roads would actually be kept open, since there are a few different rugged, two-track roads that sit directly to the south of the Complex.
Two of these roads start from County Road 7WC and travel northwest, both meeting near where the public access is closed off. At the closure and at different points along the fence, signs are posted warning people of the shooting range. There is also a sagging power line crossing over the two-track shortly before the closure as well, a feature Smith said has been there for as long as he can remember.
One of these roads is exceptionally rugged and would only be ideal for 4x4 driving, but the other is relatively smooth and could be used for a variety of recreational activities. The ridge road in question is rugged.
John Gallagher, president of the Park County Pedalers, said in a prior interview none of these roads are commonly used by the general public.
Thiel also said there was a misunderstanding from some in the public that the only activity that would take place in the southern expansion area would be archery. In the EA it is stated that rifle and pistol ranges would be installed in this area.
“That got twisted,” Thiel said.
Thiel said he and other county officials are having a meeting with Gallagher on Friday to try and “find a happy medium” for all involved in the situation, which he said could include allowing public access but forbidding any stopping along the road or building a new trail. But Thiel said if a compromise cannot be reached he will not request Smith to make any changes. He said if the fence line is determined to be significantly misplaced in the future, it is an issue the federal government and Shooting Complex must settle, not the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.