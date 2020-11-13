With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in Park County and around the state, all county public health officers and the Wyoming Hospital Association are petitioning Gov. Mark Gordon to enact a mask mandate.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported Thursday afternoon 362 active and 36 probable cases of the virus in Park County.
That included 32 new cases in the last 24 hours. The 19-29 age group has been responsible for the highest plurality of total cases since the pandemic began at 153.
“We feel that a statewide mandate sends a more powerful and effective message in a more timely manner,” the letter reads in part. “With the recent dramatic increase in cases and hospitalizations, expedited implementation is paramount. In addition, if we can slow the spread of COVID-19 we can hopefully also prevent another lockdown and speed our economic recovery.”
On Friday Gov. Mark Gordon said they would take the next week to look at the date provided from a recent White House study on the state to determine a range of next steps. He said everything is on the table in regards to how to slow the spread.
“Since this pandemic started, we’ve been relying on personal responsibility – how’s that working out?” he said. “If I can’t rely on you, we’re going to have to do something else. We’re going to use the data the White House has provided to make the next steps.”
Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin also recently announced Park was one of 10 counties in the state identified by the White House Task Force as needing increased caution and continued face masks due to high numbers.
In the county 641 total case have recovered and three residents have died after contracting the virus.
Cody Regional Health reported to WDH having three adults in ICU beds as of Thursday and four of 12 ventilators being used, with a total of five patients hospitalized for COVID-19.
Powell Valley Healthcare had three patients Thursday, one on a ventilator.
The county’s sharp rise has been mirrored by much of the state, which had 8,767 active cases of the virus Thursday.
(7) comments
It is interesting to watch the authoritarian's usage of fear to seek the acceptance of infringements upon the liberties of citizens. Is this a training exercise??
Everywhere you go, people are wearing masks. China is no doubt reaping a fortune selling us masks. We're having it shoved down our throats that masks are the answer, while at the same time covid cases are spiking everywhere. Let's be frank: Masks are NOT the answer. They might be a temporary and fleeting "fix," but they're not a cure, folks. This is an opportunity for people to abuse authority. Tell it like it is. My wife just got over an illness with all the symptoms of covid, yet her test came back negative. But they did tell us, "There's a lot of flu going around." And here we are, just going out twice a week at most, to the same stores, limiting all contact, distancing, wearing masks, doing all the "right stuff," and she goes and gets the flu. How do ya like that!
If a mask mandate worked, and it would make the virus disappear, I would be all for it. But it doesn't. If it worked, why do the numbers keep rising in places with lockdowns and mask mandates since April? Mandating masks is just a way for politicians to say they "did something to stop the virus."
Illinois, Cook County and Chicago have been under the most restrictive lockdown measures since March and they still have among the highest rates of positive cases. It looks like they have an epic failure on their hands. Millions of citizens' rights violated and all for nothing.
Closing down businesses, schools etc, and losing jobs, many permanently hasn't helped but only seemed to make matters worse.
Let's not fall for the same scam that the Progressives have fallen for.
We can protect ourselves and high risk people from the Chinese Virus without destroying our economy and livelihoods. And, we can do so without violating citizens' rights. Mask wearing is a choice and should not be mandated by anyone.
While many of us support our health-care workers as well as supporting the wearing of masks, we also know that a mask mandate will not work because it is simply un-enforceable. Folks, if you insist on patronizing businesses who are lax in social distancing and the wearing of masks, and you end up us another Covid statistic, then that is on you.
Why doesn't the local authorities mandate the mask, answer they want cover i.e. no conjones
Leaders are freaking out and making tyrannical decisions based on the number of cases. Cases are based on test results. Test results are based on something far less than accuracy.
Here is what Elon Musk tweeted yesterday:
"Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD."
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020
It seems the only things consistent about these tests are the revenue streams of those who sell them.
