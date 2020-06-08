A first round of employee testing is complete at Yellowstone National Park with zero confirmed COVID-19 cases.
According to a Yellowstone press release, 43 frontline employees were tested May 28 and 29. These employees had been interacting with the public for two weeks since the Park opened its Wyoming entrances on May 18.
“This is the most aggressive employee surveillance testing being conducted in the National Park system,” said Park Superintendent Cam Sholly. “We couldn’t do this without our partners in the states and counties. Our goal is to detect positive COVID-19 cases as early as possible, so we can isolate and support those employees, while reducing chances of spreading the virus.”
About 100 more tests were conducted in Yellowstone this week and surveillance testing will continue throughout the summer. National Park Service and public-facing concessions employees will be targeted for the testing.
The Park has received assistance from public health officers in communities surrounding the Park, Park County and the State of Wyoming.
Overall Park traffic from May 18-May 31 was down 80% when compared to that same time period in 2019 when all five entrances were open. Traffic at the East and South entrances was down 30% when compared to 2019.
On June 1, the three Montana gates accessing the Park opened to the public. From June 1-3, the traffic at those entrances was 45% of the same three days in 2019, for a total of 7,186 vehicles.
