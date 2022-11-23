Christopher Wayne Gum, 42, who was charged in October with failing to register as a sex offender and who fled from Cody police during a traffic stop after giving the police a fake name and date of birth, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Park County District Court Nov. 15.
Gum, of Cody, pleaded not guilty to all four counts currently against him, including one count of failing to register as a sex offender, two counts of interference with a peace officer — one for providing false information and one for fleeing from an officer — and one count of driving with a suspended license.
On Oct. 19, Cody Police Officer Blake Stinson stopped the vehicle Gum was driving because of an illegal bill of sale stuck in the rear window. Gum proceeded to provide Stinson with false information as to his identity. When Gum provided his true identity, Stinson went to radio in the information, but Gum fled on foot from the traffic stop.
During the hearing, Gum’s counsel, Timothy Blatt, asked Judge Bill Simpson to modify Gum’s bond from a cash or surety bond to a personal recognizance bond, allowing him to sign it and be released.
At the time of the arraignment, Gum’s bond was set at $25,000 cash only, but Blatt said Gum was “unable to post that bond and has remained incarcerated.”
“The financial situation is difficult for both him and his girlfriend, so he’d like to get out to make a living to help pay and be prepared for the birth of his child,” Blatt said.
Blatt added that Gum’s girlfriend has physical disabilities that are making the pregnancy difficult.
In a letter the girlfriend submitted to the court, she said Gum would have a job working with her, should he be able to post bond, Blatt said.
Blatt acknowledged that Gum has a criminal history, but relocated to Wyoming to be with his girlfriend.
“He was charged shortly after relocating with an allegation that he did not register [as a sex offender] in a timely manner here in Wyoming due to a fairly old case out of Oregon that requires such registration,” Blatt said.
Jack Hatfield, attorney for the state, opposed all bond modifications unless the court would increase Gum’s bond.
“Gum spent very little time in our community before he started committing more crimes,” Hatfield said.
Hatfield cited Gum’s extensive criminal history, which includes two prior felony convictions in Oregon, one for first degree sexual abuse in 1998 and one for first degree burglary.
According to Hatfield, Gum also currently has several outstanding criminal cases still pending against him, including a domestic battery with bodily injury case in Montana and a first degree theft case in Oregon.
He is also being investigated in Oregon for failing to update his registration as a sex offender.
In the affidavit, Gum and his girlfriend said they were not aware of how much time he had to register as a sex offender upon his move to Park County, but Hatfield disagreed.
“In an interview, he later admitted he knew he was supposed to register as a sex offender, and he fled from police because he knew he had not done that,” Hatfield said when discussing Gum’s recent incident of fleeing from Cody Police on Oct. 19.
Hatfield also called Gum a “serious flight risk.”
“Based on his felony record, his misdemeanor conviction record, that he’s a fugitive, that he has no other ties to this community other than the aforementioned girlfriend ... the state believes at least $25,000 is appropriate,” Hatfield said.
Simpson agreed with Hatfield.
“For bond purposes, I have to consider that you have a tangential relationship to this county and state,” Simpson said. “[And] that you may have fled from law enforcement when they were trying to make a reasonable inquiry to your situation.”
Gum’s bond was raised to $50,000.
As of Nov. 16, Gum had not posted bond and remained an inmate at the Park County Detention Center.
Gum now faces a jury trial, which will be scheduled for a later date.
