Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said Tuesday during a press conference, a day after disastrous flooding washed out roads and buildings mostly on the northern half of the park, that discussions are underway to determine when and how the East, West and South entrances can reopen to provide visitors access to the southern loop of the park.
Sholly also said staff are looking at how best to ensure the lower section of the park isn’t overwhelmed, which he said could mean timed entry or reservations.
“When we open the southern loop, we’ll open the West, South and East Entrances,” he said. “The southern loop we feel like we can open relatively quickly. We’re shooting for a week or less to open the southern loop. That’s contingent on an appropriate visitor use plan.”
He said they’ve been talking with gateway communities about what a visitor use plan would like, as he said those communities agree that letting the normal level of visitation in to just half the park would be a “disaster waiting to happen.”
The northern loop will be closed off at Canyon – similar to the last two years when work was being done on Dunraven Pass – and at Norris.
Sholly said 2-3 inches of rain and roughly 5 inches of snowmelt led to rising waters that decimated large sections of the North Entrance road between Gardiner and Mammoth, sections of Northeast Entrance road connecting to Cooke City, as well as stretches of infrastructure throughout, especially in the northern part of the park.
“We will likely not reopen the road between Gardiner and Cooke City the rest of this season,” he said. “That will likely stay closed … we’ve engaged with gateway communities, how do we take an appropriate amount of visitation and, when safe to do so, reopen the southern loop? Half the park can not support all of the visitation.”
He said while they’re moving to a new phase after initially responding to the emergency of having to evacuate visitors, there’s a chance of more rain and warming weather next weekend that could lead to another flood event.
“This is not going to be an easy rebuild,” Sholly said of the North Entrance road. “We’ll assess whether it makes sense to build (over washed out sections) in the future. Multiple places where river has changed course, potentially permanently.”
He said once water levels have receded the park will have teams from all over the country to assess the damage and how long, how much, it will be to fix it. While most employees remain in the park and Sholly said they will have plenty of work to do, all visitors aside from a few known groups of backcountry campers are out of the park. He said Tuesday afternoon that power had been out at Mammoth and at many other parts of the park for 30 hours but the power was close to being brought back to large parts of the park.
Clarks Fork drainage
WYDOT cleared wood that had piled up along a bridge over the Clarks Fork along the Chief Joseph Highway on Monday to relieve pressure on the bridge after the river rose to the highest level in recorded history.
WYDOT spokesman Cody Beers said Monday the river had risen to 8-10 feet of water, nearly flowing over the bridge itself and piling up debris along its length.
In Clark the river flooded over a handful of low-lying county roads and took out a bridge on the edge of the canyon.
In Sunlight Basin resident Ron Tryon, who regularly posts updates about WYDOT work in the area, said workers had cleared the pile of wood Monday. Tuesday morning he said cold temperatures and light snow had helped drop the river flow several feet.
The river that flows through Sunlight Basin and Crandall, through the canyon to Clark and then on into Montana, hit historic high levels.
Even after 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon the US Geological Survey still had the Clarks Fork above flood stage at Belfry. The river rose to the highest level ever recorded by the department according to USGS data.
