Northwest Rural Water was working Wednesday afternoon to fix an issue that has led to customers in the north Cody area having low water pressure or no water at all Wednesday afternoon.
 
"We are aware of the issue and are working diligently to fix the problem," NRW announced on Facebook. "There is not currently an ETA on when service will be back on. Please bear with us as we are working as hard as we can to get the problem fixed."
 
In an update, the utility announced workers had identified a leak and had been able to isolate the issue to the Road 2BC area. 

