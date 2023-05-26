05192023-PSCOPay-SD1.jpg
Sheriff Darrell Steward and Undersheriff Andy Varian speak to the Park County Commissioners on May 16, 2023.

 Stephen Dow

With Sheriff Darrell Steward recently expressing “deep concern” about a recent loss of employees at the Park County Sheriff’s Office, the Park County Commissioners will be making some changes in the hope of retaining existing staff and recruiting new officers.

