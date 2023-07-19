The City Planning, Zoning and Adjustment Board Chair Carson Rowley has called for a special meeting of the Board to discuss the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints proposed temple to be located off Skyline Drive. The meeting will be held Wednesday, July 19, at 6 p.m. at City Hall in the City Council chambers.

