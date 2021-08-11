As parents begin to plan their work schedules for the fall, they will also have final say in if their children have to wear masks. In line with Gov. Mark Gordon’s decision, Park 6 School District will not issue a mask mandate for the upcoming school year.
Board member Tom Keegan remains cautious, saying “masks are better than shutting down school.”
Sheri Schutzman said she was concerned about the possibility of teachers themselves being able to impose masks in the classroom, but chairperson Brandi Nelson said teachers wouldn’t be able to do that.
In April, the district asked for and received a variance to the mask mandate the state had implemented prior to the 2020-2021 school year. Until then, masks had been required of students and staff while in the building.
School Board provides statement
The board shared a letter of its recommendation from board leadership stating:
• We will return to school as we ended school in May.
• Masks will be recommended but not required. We believe everyone has a personal choice and those choices must be respected.
• Park 6 will continue to work with the Park County Public Health Officer and our local healthcare leaders.
• We will strive to maintain social distancing of three to six feet when possible.
• Cleaning protocols will be maintained at the level of the 2020-2021 school year.
