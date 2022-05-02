Poultry showing at the Park County Fair could be on the chopping block due to an order from the Wyoming Livestock Board in response to the avian influenza pandemic.
Earlier in April the board released a rule, effective April 19, that all poultry events, including exhibitions, swaps, tours, sales and competitions, are prohibited for up to 120 days.
This prohibition does not include catalog or retail sales of poultry.
According to the ruling, the Wyoming Livestock Board, in consultation with the State Veterinarian, will monitor the spread and severity of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) outbreak and will reevaluate these rules accordingly.
There will be a reevaluation ahead of the summer fair season. For now, though, the board is putting biosecurity first and foremost to prevent the introduction and transmission of harmful organisms.
“The disease can cause high mortality rates in domestic flocks. As of April 8, 2022, HPAI has been detected in commercial and backyard poultry and game bird operations in half of the states in the U.S., including five premises within Wyoming,” the board said in its ruling. “Due to the increased risk of HPAI spread within Wyoming poultry, game bird and wild bird populations, increased biosecurity is of the utmost importance.”
The flu has already been detected in a backyard flock in Park County.
Poultry showing, among many other activities, was cut from the 2020 Park County Fair due to the Covid regulations and the crowded nature of the poultry barn, but returned to the fair last year, when a large group of youths from the region competed with their poultry.
HPIA is a contagious viral disease that can infect poultry, including chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, ducks, geese and guinea fowl, and is carried by free-flying waterfowl, such as ducks, geese and shorebirds.
