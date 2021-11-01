While the number of new cases of COVID in Park County has slowed in the past weeks, hospitalizations have remained high and at least one indicator points to another possible uptick.
As of Friday, 10 people were hospitalized for the virus at Cody Regional Health, with another six at Powell Valley Healthcare.
Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin has said previously hospitalizations lag behind case counts.
There were 152 active and probable cases of COVID in Park County as of Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
For more than a month earlier in the fall cases were routinely well above 200.
There have now been 70 deaths in Park County.
Last week, Billin said in a Facebook post that one sign indicated another uptick in cases could be coming.
“A predictable pattern has long since emerged,” he wrote. “First we see a trend in wastewater testing (Cody results are now higher than they have ever been). This is followed a week later by a similar trend in the active cases. This is followed 1-2 weeks later by a similar trend in hospitalizations, and deaths one week after that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.