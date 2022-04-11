EVANSTON – Riverton resident Marissa Selvig received the Constitution Party of Wyoming’s nomination for the state’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives April 2 at the party’s state convention in Evanston.
“I am beyond excited that it is finally official,” Selvig said of receiving the nod. “I am even more excited for the voters of Wyoming to have a real, constitutional choice in this race.”
The race for Wyoming’s U.S. House seat early on saw a number of Republican hopefuls trying to unseat incumbent Liz Cheney following her vote to impeach President Donald Trump in 2021, a week before his term expired.
However, many have dropped out after former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Harriett Hageman.
“It is long past time our elected officials uphold their oath to uphold and defend the Constitution with integrity and honesty,” Selvig said. “That is exactly what I intend to do should I be elected in November.”
Constitution Party of Wyoming Chairman Jeff Haggit echoed Selvig’s enthusiasm for what will likely prove a fateful election for the state and the country.
“Marissa is passionate about her faith and the belief that adhering to her oath of office is of utmost importance,” Haggit said. “She will make a great congresswoman.”
Selvig lives in Riverton with her husband and four children and moved to the state in 2010. She was raised in Minnesota and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science in Speech Communication and Theatre Arts.
More about the Constitution Party of Wyoming and Selvig can be found at WyoCP.com.
