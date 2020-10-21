A parcel on Sheep Mountain was recently sold by The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
The property sits west of Cody between the North and South forks of the Shoshone River. The BLM paid $1.02 million for the 1,828 acres, said Brad Purdy of Cheyenne, BLM public information office.
“The Nature Conservancy has long been committed to this deal because it will ensure public access to the land for recreation, hiking, horseback riding and hunting,” said Abby Scott of Cody, TNC’s Northwest Wyoming program manager.
In addition to recreational opportunities, the land provides crucial winter range for bighorn sheep, elk and deer and also connects critical habitat between the North and South forks for numerous species such as grizzly bears. Further, several special plants found there are native to the area, including Shoshonea, Absaroka beardtongue, Absaroka biscuitroot and Aromatic pussytoes.
TNC purchased the Sheep Mountain parcel in 2000 with the intention of conducting a land exchange with the BLM. However, for more than two decades, many obstacles stood in the way. The sale not only ensures continued public access but also limits any future subdivision or residential development and also retains the land’s agricultural status – all critical objectives for TNC and the BLM.
“We want to see this property remain as it has been for generations,” Scott said. “It’s an amazing place that draws both locals and visitors seeking recreation and hunting opportunities, as well as providing excellent wildlife habitat and grazing leases for local landowners.”
TNC will use proceeds from the sale to advance conservation opportunities that benefit both people and nature across Wyoming.
