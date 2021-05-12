Anglers at Beck Lake should have a better chance at catching a trophy trout.
Last week Wyoming Game and Fish stocked roughly 900 Yellowstone cutthroat averaging 2 pounds and 18 inches long.
The fish were brood culls from the Ten Sleep Fish Hatchery.
“Once these fish spawn at 4 years of age, we cull them from the spawning population and stock them in urban fisheries for the angling public to enjoy,” hatchery superintendent Bart Burningham said. “We have been spawning these fish the past several months to collect the eggs required to meet the annual fish production requests for the state.”
The facility is home to one of only two captive broodstocks of Yellowstone cutthroat trout in the country. In late winter each year, spawning operations begin.
“We have been spawning these fish the past several months to collect the eggs required to meet the annual fish production requests for the state,” Burningham said. “Excess eggs are shipped in the mail to various other private, out of state and federal hatcheries. This year, some of the eggs were shipped as far away as Maryland and Kentucky.”
Wyoming trades trout eggs and fish with other states and federal facilities for warm water species such as walleye and catfish.
Once a week over a two-month time frame, crews sort fish and select 3 and 4 year olds that are ready to spawn. Eggs are then collected from female fish and milt taken from male fish. By early spring, approximately 1,100 adult female Yellowstone cutthroat trout will be spawned.
Burningham said the Yellowstone cutthroat trout broodstock is capable of producing 960,000 eyed eggs. The term “eyed eggs” refers to the developmental stage of a fertilized egg when two characteristic dark spots, the trout’s eyes, are visible.
“Eyed eggs will be shipped to different hatcheries across the U.S. and to Clarks Fork Hatchery in Wyoming near Clark where fish will be raised and stocked within our state,” Burningham said.
Once 4-year-old fish are spawned at Ten Sleep Hatchery, they are stocked in local Big Horn Basin waters. In addition to Beck Lake, these 16-20 inch fish weighing 2-3 pounds are stocked at Water Plant Pond in Basin and Airport Pond in Worland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.