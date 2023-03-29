A suspicious package, a drug-sniffing dog named Banjo, a pound of methamphetamine and 10,000 fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills hidden inside a paint can led to the arrest of a 27-year-old Powell woman.
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation alleged Victoria A. Zupko was a fentanyl distributor in Park County.
Zupko was arrested March 22 on several drug charges, including one count of attempting and conspiring to deliver drugs, one count of child endangerment and three counts of allowing a child to be where meth is stored, possessed or ingested.
According to the affidavit, Zupko was implicated as a drug distributor after the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a months-long, multi-county drug investigation.
The lead-up to her arrest began with a March 14 tip from a U.S. Postal Inspection Services inspector who told DCI Special Agent Jonathan Reece there was a suspicious parcel en route from Casper to Zupko’s residence in Powell, the affidavit said.
Later that day, Banjo, a drug detection canine with the Casper Police Department, was brought to the USPIS Casper Office. Banjo alerted officers to the illegal narcotics inside the package, the affidavit said.
The package was opened by a USPIS inspector March 15 after a federal search warrant was granted.
Hidden inside a black paint can was one pound of methamphetamine and oxycodone tablets.
“Agents believed the 10,000 tablets seized within the parcel were counterfeit oxycodone laced with fentanyl,” the affidavit said.
On March 21, DCI, USPS, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Powell Police Department went undercover to deliver the package to Zupko’s residence.
A few days prior to the delivery, DCI agents surveilled the residence, where they observed several of Zupko’s children coming in and out of the home, the affidavit said.
Agents waited to deliver the package until they suspected Zupko was the only one in the residence. A USPIS inspector delivered the package at 9:30 a.m. on March 22.
At 12:40 p.m., Zupko retrieved the package. Five minutes later, agents executed a search warrant on her home, the affidavit said.
Agent Reece knocked on the door, announcing the presence of law enforcement, but no one answered, the affidavit said.
Reece opened the unlocked front door and observed Zupko sitting on a couch facing the door. She was ordered to show her hands and stay where she was, the affidavit said.
While speaking with Zupko, Reece observed a partially consumed counterfeit oxycodone lying on the floor at her feet, and various drug paraphernalia on a table in the living room, the affidavit said.
Another DCI agent searched Zupko and found seven to eight counterfeit oxycodone pills in her pants pocket as well as meth and other drug paraphernalia on her person, the affidavit said.
A search of the house revealed 60 to 70 counterfeit oxycodone pills in an unsecured container in the master bedroom as well as aluminum foil with fentanyl residue located throughout the house, all of which were “well within the reach of small children,” the affidavit said.
In an interview after her arrest, Zupko admitted to distributing counterfeit oxycodone within Park County and the state, the affidavit said.
Zupko remains an inmate in the Park County Detention Center on a $175,000 bond.
