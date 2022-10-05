The Outlaw Trails north of Newton Lakes predominantly attract hikers, mountain bikers and horseback riders.
However, since the BLM has not designated the site as non-motorized, it’s open to motorized use.
“You could legally ride a motorcycle out there,” said Rick Tryder, outdoor recreation planner for the Cody BLM Field Office, who noted that some dirt-bikers have ridden the trails.
“I know people are extremely passionate about the Outlaw Trails,” he added. “It’s always been a hot topic.”
While agency staff is working on a formal plan for the area, he’s seeking input from both the non-motorized and motorized sectors about what uses to allow there. The area also includes a cattle lease.
The Oct. 10 informal session is co-hosted by the BLM and Wyoming Outdoor Recreation.
“We need a meeting to talk about shared trails,” Tryder said, “to hear what the community has to say, how to work together for multiple-use, what’s allowed now and how to move forward. There are lots of options.”
The discussion will also cover existing and proposed trails in the area and explore the maintenance and advantages of a multi-use trail system. Along with motorcycles, Tryder said, another potential type of user is e-bikes, which BLM considers motorized.
“E-bikes have become super popular,” he said.
About two years ago, Tryder said, the Park County Pedalers submitted a proposal to establish a trail system and build some new ones. He said that user groups have illegally built some trails.
The BLM has already completed cultural and paleo inventories of the area, which are now under review, and the wildlife component is underway, he said. The agency must find that any proposal causes no impact on the area and its resources, and that it can be sustained and maintained.
“I hope the community can come to an agreement and move forward,” said Tryder, adding that, “Someone will be mad.”
For additional information, contact Tryder at rtryder@blm.gov or Amy Crawford, Wyoming Outdoor Recreation outdoor recreation coordinator, at amy.crawford@wyo.gov.
BLM has three classes of e-bikes
According to its website:
• Class 1 with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling, and that ceases to provide assistance when the bicycle reaches the speed of 20 mph.
• Class 2 with a motor that may be used exclusively to propel the bicycle, and that ceases to provide assistance when the bicycle reaches the speed of 20 mph.
• Class 3 with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling, and that ceases to provide assistance when the bicycle reaches the speed of 28 mph.
If you go
What: Community roundtable discussion about the Outlaw Trails area.
When: 5:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 10.
Where: ALT-EOC Room, Park County Courthouse, Enter through the front doors and follow the signs.
