GILLETTE (WNE) – A Gillette man got what he asked for Thursday night when he was arrested by Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
The 62-year-old man called the Sheriff’s Office at about 9:30 p.m. to ask why deputies hadn’t arrested him yet, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. He said deputies had raided his house Wednesday, and he had been waiting all day Thursday for them to return and arrest him. When asked what he should be arrested for, he said he should be arrested for meth use.
Reynolds said that deputies in fact had not raided the man’s house and were not planning on arresting him for any crime. While speaking with a dispatcher, the man also said 10 young guys were following him.
The man left from his house in a white GMC truck and drove south on Highway 14-16. A deputy passed him about 1 mile south of the Buckskin coal mine, Reynolds said.
When the deputy passed him, the man turned off into a power unit substation, which led the deputy to turn around and initiate a traffic stop.
The man told the deputy he’d used meth a day and a half before and was still high. He performed poorly on sobriety tests and was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
