Months after the West Park Hospital District Board first considered making significant changes to its random drug-testing policy for employees, the board has voted to suspend the testing entirely.
This decision was reached by the board during its March 1 meeting, and is based on the practices of other hospitals across the state of Wyoming, said Richard Smith, director of human resources at Cody Regional Health.
Following the board’s Dec. 7 meeting — in which proposed changes to the random drug testing policy were first proposed and eventually tabled for further discussion — Cody Regional Health CEO Doug McMillan reached out to the 24 other hospitals in the state to determine how they approached random drug testing.
Of 16 responding hospitals, 12 did not have random drug testing for employees, Smith said.
Due to this response, Smith recommended ending the current program, in which 20% of employees are randomly selected for testing each month.
Smith said the hospital will continue performing drug tests for a variety of other reasons, including the testing of prospective new employees who have received a job offer; the testing of employees who are displaying symptoms of drug or alcohol use; and the testing of employees who are in an accident while on the job.
Smith also said the hospital plans to increase drug-and alcohol-related educational trainings for staff due to the suspension of random testing.
Eliminating the random drug testing will come with a cost to the hospital, Smith said. He estimates the hospital receives a $42,186 discount each year on its worker’s compensation insurance policy for conducting the random tests.
But this cost is relatively small compared to the impacts the random tests have on employment levels at the hospital. Smith estimated that two or three employees are caught with THC — or Tetrahydrocannabinol — in their system annually and have to be terminated. The cost of replacing just one registered nurse is $46,100, he said.
“It’s not a frequent occurrence,” Smith said. “But when it does happen, it’s pretty traumatic for the employee and pretty traumatic for the organization….These are high-performing individuals in positions that are often difficult to replace.”
In the previous random drug testing policy, all employees who tested positive for any drug, including THC, would have their position terminated. During the board’s December meeting, Smith said that, over the last five years, roughly 15 CRH employees have been terminated due to having THC in their system during a random drug screening. This led the board to reconsider the existing policy.
Under the new system, termination of employees for use of THC is still possible, but only if they show obvious signs of impairment or are involved in an accident related to the usage, he said. Smith said he is not aware of any obviously impaired employee who has had only THC in their system.
This change provides more freedom of choice for hospital employees like executive assistant Kimberly Jacobs. She told board members she suffers from rheumatoid arthritis, and would like to use Cannabidiol (CBD) products — which are legal in Wyoming and contain minimal THC — for pain relief.
However, due to her fear of testing positive for THC in the random drug screenings, Jacobs has opted to avoid these products until now.
“If I take CBD on a daily basis … I could very well test positive, and that’s using a legal substance in Wyoming,” she said. “So instead, I take drugs that have harmful effects on my liver and kidneys versus taking something that has no true detrimental effects on me. So that’s why I am in favor of this, because then I could take better care of myself.”
The five board members present during the March 1 meeting — Glenn Nielson, Peter Sidor, Kelly Simone, Ty Nelson and Lenox Baker — voted unanimously to end the random drug testing policy. Board members Howard Thompson and Jen Talich were absent.
While he ultimately voted for the change, Nielson expressed some concerns.
“I did just ask a few of the medical providers, ‘What do you think?’” he said. “And at least the ones I run around with are more conservative and said, ‘Yeah, it’s a good rule, and if they’re breaching it, they ought to be terminated.’... That’s certainly where I personally sit, so when I read this and saw all that stripped out, I didn’t like it.”
Baker said he was the “complete opposite” of Nielson, and spoke strongly in favor of the change.
“I’m very much in favor of getting rid of random testing,” he said. “I think it hurts us.”
