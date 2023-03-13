03022023-drugtesting-SD1.jpg
Richard Smith, director of human resources at Cody Regional Health, addresses the board Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

 Stephen Dow

Months after the West Park Hospital District Board first considered making significant changes to its random drug-testing policy for employees, the board has voted to suspend the testing entirely.

