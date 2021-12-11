Bullfighter Dusty Tuckness, of Meeteetse, suffered a fractured left leg in Round 9 of the National Finals Rodeo on Friday according to the Justin Sportsmedicine report in an NFR release.
Nikki Tate, who runs Mo Betta Rodeo with husband Maury -- both are close friends of Tuckness -- said she had talked with Tuckness around 2 a.m. Saturday and he was in good spirits.
“He’s thankful it wasn’t his head, neck or back,” she said. “His leg will heal and he’ll be fine. For as long as he’s been doing it, he’s been very fortunate not to have too many injuries like this.”
Tuckness rushed in to save bull rider Braden Richardson following his 89-point ride on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Bouchon, according to the NFR release. The bull then stepped on Tuckness’ leg.
“You know when Dusty lets himself be carried out you know it’s bad,” Tate said.
She said her and Maury are now awaiting more word on his condition and working to get his truck back to Oklahoma, where he lives in the offseason near the Tates.
Nikki said he suffered an open fracture of both bones in his left leg and, according to Dr. Tandy Freeman in a post by the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund, he'll have surgery soon where they'll insert a metal rod. Recovery is expected to take six months.
People can donate to his recovery fund at justincowboycrisisfund.org.
