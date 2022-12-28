After four years on the Cody City Council, council member Heidi Rasmussen is passing the torch, though she will continue her service on the Yellowstone Regional Airport board.
But, as she leaves city council, she does so with several accomplishments under her belt.
“I’ve done two things in particular since the beginning of my term [that I’m proud of],” Rasmussen said.
One is serving on the Yellowstone Regional Airport board.
“I think I have done a good job of just making the council and the community aware that there’s been a lot going on [at YRA],” she said. “The entire airport board has put a lot of effort into trying to give the airport an opportunity to generate more revenue.”
Second is serving as a liaison to the public works department and the streets department and also helping with parades and other festivities around town.
“I’ve been pretty involved with ... helping with parades and bringing awareness to the man hours that are put into parades and things like that,” Rasmussen said. “And I just think there were members of council and members of our community that didn’t realize what that entailed, so I feel like I’ve brought some education to that.”
Rasmussen began her term in 2019, deciding to initially run for city council at the urging of others.
“I was approached by several members of the community and former council members [to run],” she said. “So I went ahead and put my name in the hat for council.”
Before running, she’d served on the Cody’s Planning and Zoning Board, and had attended the Citizens Academy.
With her record of serving in the community, assimilation into her new role as council member was not that difficult.
“I was fairly familiar with the processes and how things worked,” she said. “Getting up to speed wasn’t as hard as I had served on other committees or boards and had attended city council meetings fairly regularly for the six months leading up to me taking office.”
Now, though, she has reached a point where continuing to serve on city council isn’t fulfilling. Rather, she wants to focus all of her energy on the Yellowstone Regional Airport board.
“I just didn’t feel like I was making a difference. I didn’t feel like I was having an impact [on city council],” Rasmussen said, explaining why she did not run for reelection this year.
“I have two more years in my YRA term, and that is a board where I feel like I have an impact,” she continued. “I bring something valuable to the table. I make a difference.”
Rasmussen suggested that it’s difficult to make a difference at city council.
“It’s just harder to have an impact in a bigger organization [because] the city is obviously so much bigger than the airport board in terms of revenue, employees [and] staffing,” she said. “I feel I can make a difference at the airport board ... [and] that contributed to my decision to not run again.”
But, Rasmussen plans to stay involved in what the city council does.
“I anticipate staying on those [city council] e-mail lists and reading agendas and attending meetings as necessary if there’s something that I’m interested in or have a point of view on and making a public comment,” she said. “I anticipate staying involved in the things that I think need my involvement.”
Reflecting on her city council term, Rasmussen added that it has required considerable time.
“It is quite a bit of work,” she said, explaining that she spends at least four hours a week on her city council duties, but that those hours fluctuated depending on the time spent at meetings and on researching and educating herself on issues that came before the council.
It’s a message she wishes to pass on to incoming council members.
“It’s a lot of work ... [but] I commend them for putting their hats in and for running for those positions,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.