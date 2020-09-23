After four years on the Cody School Board, Tom Keegan is ready for more.
In his first term Keegan has been part of the leadership team that has faced some of the biggest challenges a board could face, including hiring a new superintendent, navigating a pandemic, and finding money for teacher pay raises. With his children no longer in Cody schools, Keegan wants to keep working to make the district better.
“It was a great honor to be able to serve the past four years and hand both of my kids their diplomas,” Keegan said. “I don’t have any more coming up, so this would really be about supporting the teachers, supporting the system, and hopefully moving this ahead.”
Over the years, Keegan has made a number of controversial decisions, including voting against banning a book and voting against the concealed carry policy the first time it was on the agenda, both of which passed despite his dissent.
“On a philosophical level, I don’t think that guns solve problems, and by increasing the gun-carrying capacity, I don’t think it solves a problem,” Keegan said.
When the policy came up again earlier this year, Keegan voted to pass it.
“The second time around, I voted in favor of it, in part because, again, I thought we did as good a job as we could, and honestly, I just want to move forward,” Keegan said. “I don’t think it’s a particularly valuable policy. I know that there are people who disagree with me. I’m not here to rock the boat with regard to it.”
If given the chance, Keegan looks forward to helping the district meet goals that are being finalized this month and focusing on three areas: improving communication among the board, teachers, and the administration; helping keep the schools open in the midst of a pandemic, and building on the Portrait of Graduate, the skills and lessons the district hopes to impart to each student who matriculates.
Even if Keegan doesn’t get re-elected, he said he hopes who replaces him will bring the same type of civil discourse and team-first attitude he did.
“If four other people get elected and I’m not one of them and they’re going to be team players, great,” Keegan said. “Whether it’s me or other people who are really there for the kids and for the school system and the teachers. If I don’t get elected, that’s fine.”
I wish we had more people like Tom Keegan around.
