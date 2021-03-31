A local couple arrested last week is being accused of transporting thousands of dollars of meth to Cody from Denver.
Authorities say they found 12.5 ounces of meth inside a Ziploc container inside a panel of a vehicle being driven by Philip Dobbins, 43, and Natosha Martin, 37.
Park County Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield said there will likely be further charges filed against Dobbins.
Martin is facing felonies for delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance in an amount larger than three grams, and her third or subsequent offense for possession of a controlled substance, charges carrying up to 32 years in prison and $45,000 in fines.
Dobbins is facing felony charges for two counts of his third or subsequent offense for possession of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor for driving under the influence of controlled substances, charges carrying up to 10.5 years in prison and $10,750 in fines.
On March 23, the couple was pulled over on Lt. Childers Street after crossing into the shoulder. Cody Police found Dobbins acting erratically and agitated.
A car search quickly revealed multiple forms of marijuana including liquid THC, resin and a plant. All of the items were purchased in Colorado and had corresponding dispensary receipts from the previous day.
According to Blake Stinson, Cody police officer, Dobbins admitted to having marijuana in his system.
Police also found was multiple syringes and a glass pipe with a large amount of meth residue. Dobbins was arrested at the scene but Martin was allowed to leave.
Their 2002 Cadillac DeVille was towed and searched. The meth was found in a gallon-sized baggie wrapped in a small blanket in the driver’s side floorboard of the vehicle.
At first, Martin denied knowledge of the meth, but later admitted the meth was hers.
Martin is being held in custody with a $25,000 cash-only bond and Dobbins a $20,000 cash-only bond. They are both scheduled for a preliminary hearing 11 a.m. Friday.
