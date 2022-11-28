A Clark resident who lost his wife in the Clark Fire in November of last year has filed a wrongful death suit in Park County District Court against the local power company and the tree trimming company.
Through Barker Law Firm LLC, William Jerome “Jerry” Ruth has filed a wrongful death action against Beartooth Electric Cooperative Inc. and Asplundh Tree Expert LLC due to the death of 61-year-old Cynthia Shook Ruth.
Ruth alleges that Asplundh, hired by Beartooth Electric to trim trees along its right of way, including along Louis L’Amour Lane where the Ruths lived at the time, didn’t properly trim the trees in the right of way causing a branch to later fall into a power line, igniting the Clark Fire, the petition said.
“Upon investigation, it is believed the fire was caused by tree conductor contact with a distribution powerline owned by Beartooth Electric,” the petition said. “If the fire was caused by such contact, there may have been a breach of the duty of ordinary care by Beartooth and its tree trimming service, Asplundh Tree Expert.”
Ruth, according to the petition, plans on bringing forth information gleaned from an investigation to trial.
“[Ruth] advises the court that he, through his law firm, has secured information, evidence and other material and documents necessary to prepare a wrongful death action,” the petition said.
According to Cynthia’s death certificate, which Ruth provided to the court in his petition, the cause of death was listed as smoke and heat inhalation and a wind-fueled grass fire. The certificate also listed the manner of death as an accident.
She is survived by her husband and their three children as well as two of her siblings, according to Ruth’s petition.
On Nov. 10, Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson appointed Ruth as the Wrongful Death Representative of the Estate of Cynthia Shook Ruth, “for the purpose of investigating, pursuing and prosecuting a wrongful death claim,” the court order said.
At the time of Cynthia’s death, Ruth was a volunteer firefighter helping to fight the Clark Fire on the night of Nov. 14, 2021.
According to previous stories in the Enterprise, the fire began around 10:15 p.m. when power lines were blown into a tree near the 800 block of County Road 1AB.
Wind gusts in Clark were reported to have been more than 100 mph that night.
Due to the fire that hit the Line Creek Area, about 5 miles from downtown Clark, three homes, seven outbuildings and a bridge on Gunpowder Road were destroyed, Jerry Parker of the Cody Volunteer Fire Department previously told the Enterprise.
Crews from Clark, Cody, Powell, Belfry, BLM and Shoshone National Forest all responded to the Clark Fire.
Beartooth Electric hosted a public meeting in January, presenting the results of an investigation completed by its insurance company, Federated Rural Electric Insurance Exchange.
The investigator found Beartooth Electric was not at fault for starting the fire near Louis L’Amour Lane, the Enterprise reported.
But, at that meeting, all attendees, including a member of the Clark Fire Department, voiced their concerns that the investigator’s report was faulty and made inaccurate statements.
Ruth is seeking a monetary settlement, which will be determined by a jury, once a jury trial is scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.