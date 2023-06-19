With less than a month to go before the Fourth of July, the Park County Travel Council reaffirmed their commitment to a holiday fireworks show in Cody during its June 15 meeting.
The council agreed to contribute $2,500 to the annual fireworks show. This is in addition to $2,500 appropriated earlier this year, bringing the travel council’s contributions to the project to $5,000 of the estimated $48,000 cost.
During the meeting, Quintin Blair – a travel council member who also serves on the Cody Fireworks Committee – told the council members that roughly $36,000 of the $48,000 project cost had been raised to date, meaning that the committee was still about $12,000 short.
“We do have some commitments out there, so I think we’re closer than $12,000, but it’s tough to say for sure,” Blair said. “I don’t want to count our chickens before they’ve hatched.”
Blair said he hoped to use the extra travel council funding as a way to get matching funds from the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce, which had previously committed $2,500 to the project.
Blair said he had received support from local hotels who pledged to pay the remainder of the cost of this year’s show if the committee is unable to fundraise it.
Still, the fundraising difficulties raise questions about the future of the event, Blair said.
“We weren’t trying to raise enough money to just pay for (this year’s) fireworks show,” Blair said. “We were also trying to raise enough to make it sustainable and raise some money towards next year, so we don’t find ourselves in the same situation.”
Prior to the recent formation of the fireworks committee, the annual fireworks show had been funded by the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce for five years. Due to incurring a financial loss on the event in 2022, the chamber opted to no longer be involved in the event.
Travel council member Rick Hoeninghausen, who had previously expressed concern about using travel council dollars on the fireworks show, changed his tune during the June 15 meeting, making the motion to provide the extra $2,500 in funding.
“It’s a big event in Cody and Park County, and it brings a lot of people in,” Hoeninghausen said.
However, Hoeninghausen and fellow travel council member Sandy Newsome argued that the travel council needed to develop a more comprehensive approach to the Fourth of July in Cody. Rather than funding individual events like the fireworks or parade, the travel council should work together with Park County and its various communities to create new Fourth of July offerings while expanding the old standbys, Newsome said.
“2026 is the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding,” Newsome said. “If we get ahead of that, and in 2024 and 2025 work to build this celebration, we could be the place everyone wants to be in 2026.”
Hoeninghausen agreed.
“Why not be one of the best Fourth of July celebrations in the country?” Hoeninghausen asked. “I think it’s possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.