A Powell man accused of stealing from vehicles in Cody was arrested Monday night after being detained by a local resident.
At roughly 9:30 p.m., Cody officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of 31st Street on the report of a citizen detaining a suspect in a car break-in.
Officer John Harris said in a release, when officers arrived the Cody resident told officers that he had observed someone rummaging through a vehicle that belonged to his friend. The resident confronted the suspect, who then fled on foot.
The resident gave chase and was able to stop and detain the suspect until law enforcement arrived.
Responding officers arrested 31-year-old Bryan Nihei of Powell for auto burglary and an unrelated arrest warrant.
Detectives with the Cody Police Department are still investigating the incident and no further information is available at this time.
The arrest comes the same day as a number of car burglaries were reported in the Cody area. The Cody Police Department had also received roughly 25 auto burglary reports in the past few weeks.
