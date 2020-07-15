After a run in 2014 that got him just over 9% of the vote, Bryan Miller of Sheridan is making another bid for the U.S. Senate.
Miller won a straw poll at a meeting of the Wyoming Republican Party on June 27, beating the well-funded former Rep. Cynthia Lummis and Converse County Commissioner Robert Short for Mike Enzi’s seat.
Though he lacks the experience of some other candidates in elected office, he said that could be a benefit.
“My political background isn’t someone starting from the bottom and working their way up the entire political chain, because when you do that, you kind of get caught up in a little stovepipe and ideology,” Miller said.
“I did what I think a lot of people do, what we need to get a lot more people in politics to do: go out, have experience in the world, work with the people on the ground, not just stay with the people at the top of each organization.”
One of the big problems Miller sees in D.C. is a lack of oversight, particularly with how the executive branch makes rules to enforce the laws passed by the legislature. Those rules, he said, let the lawmakers abandon responsibility for the effects of the laws.
“Almost everything that I’m going to do rolls back to accountability and transparency and money,” he said. “There’s way too much money being spent in DC.”
“I cannot believe that we went out and they’re spending $6-$10 trillion to cover this COVID thing when we shouldn’t have been anywhere where we’re at, right now,” ” Miller said. “There’s some issues with COVID in certain places across the country. But Wyoming is not one of them. We should not have shut down this state.”
In addition to reining in spending and bringing in more oversight, Miller wants to work on immigration with a piecemeal approach.
“We need to work on immigration across the board,” he said. “Everyone likes to do comprehensive work on immigration. Comprehensive just means we can’t do it. That’s why everyone says we’ve got to be comprehensive. They know you can’t do that.”
Miller is a retired lieutenant colonel of the U.S. Air Force, serving as a tanker pilot and advance agent for Presidents Clinton and Bush.
After retirement, he started a consulting firm while working with local Republican groups in advance of his campaign, and most recently served as chair of the Sheridan County Republican Party.
