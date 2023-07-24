In an attempt to bring large groups of 500 or more to the city of Cody and to help businesses during the non-tourist season, the Park County Complex could be renovated for use as a conference/convention center.
The proposal was suggested during the Park County Commissioners’ July 18 meeting.
While not officially approving the idea, the commissioners did agree to possibly hire a structural engineer to provide a “bird’s-eye view” about the feasibility of the project.
Cody Mayor Matt Hall along with the director of revenue for the Buffalo Bill Center of the West Bruce Sauers and executive director of the Park County Travel Council Ryan Hauck spoke in favor of the issue.
Hall said the topic was raised during an “impromptu” meeting among the three of them.
“We started to talk a little bit about possibly the need to reopen the conference center/convention center conversation,” he said, explaining he had the idea in the past to open up the middle or top floors of the Park County Complex so the city would have an area where groups of 500 or more could gather.
“It would be a nice, central location in the city of Cody that wouldn’t necessarily compete with any existing operations,” Hall said. “There’s nothing in town, or the Big Horn Basin for that matter, that can house those types of groups.”
Hall continued, saying a convention/conference center in Cody would “generate some economic activity and shoulder some off-seasons in town if we go after some of these groups who can come in and really have some impacts on our community.”
Sauers agreed, telling the commissioners the Center of the West had been tracking potential inquiries.
“We’re averaging between 12 and 15 groups that want to come here to Cody that are just too large for the community to handle,” he said. “I think there is an opportunity that we may be missing ... a larger capacity conference center would be beneficial to the community.”
Hauck said every year he also has to turn down large groups who would like to come to Cody.
“We are very heavy in leisure [tourism],” he said. “The best way to diversify what we have, and we already have the demand for it, is meetings, conventions, conferences, stuff like that.”
“We see the demand,” he continued. “We have to turn away that demand every single year multiple times.”
Hauck listed several Wyoming associations, clubs and groups that have wanted to come to Cody, such as several tourism industry related groups and even the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame ceremony.
“Right now, half the town closes down for the winter,” Hauck said. “If we could fill up a convention center year round, a lot of businesses would be able to stay open and wouldn’t have to make all their money in the summertime. It would provide a well- rounded opportunity to have a successful business.”
Hall said he believed there was “a lot of interest in the community that supports” a convention/conference center.
Commissioner Chair Dossie Overfield suggested putting a committee together “to take a look at this over the next few months and see what really does make sense and where the possibilities are.”
Commissioner Scott Steward didn’t disagree but pointed out that if the Park County Complex were used, it could be difficult for trade shows to haul their equipment there.
Commissioner Lloyd Thiel said forming a committee was “getting ahead of ourselves” and the first step needed to be hiring a structural engineer to “see if it’s even possible to open up” the Park County Complex as a convention/conference type center.
Commissioner Scott Mangold said renovating the complex would likely require service elevators and storage areas and maintenance.
Hall said the Park County Complex “seems like a pretty easy spot to at least check off the list” of possible locations.
“If we build it, they will come,” he added.
Overfield agreed the discussion was a “starting point.”
